Reformative training for teen who assaulted mother, threatened to take out her intestines

SINGAPORE – A youth who assaulted his mother in October 2022 and threatened to take out her intestines the following month was ordered on Thursday to undergo reformative training for at least six months.

This means that Naydhan Subhash, 19, who is now in remand, will be detained in a centre to follow a strict regimen that can include foot drills and counselling.

In December 2022, he pleaded guilty to charges, including one count each of assault and harassment.

Naydhan and his mother were in their Sengkang flat at around 5pm on Oct 24, 2022, when he flung a tissue box at her that hit her shoulder.

He also used what the prosecution described as a “needle-shaped prayer object” to repeatedly poke her body.

His mother applied for an expedited order, stating that he must refrain from using violence against her, and a district judge issued it on Oct 25, 2022.

But Naydhan got into a dispute with his mother in the last week of October, and told her: “I will kill you.”

He got into another dispute with her on Nov 9, 2022, and said, among other things, that he would take out her intestines.

Court documents did not disclose details about the disputes.

The police were alerted to the matter on the evening of Nov 9, and the teen was later charged in court.

Naydhan, who appeared in court via video link on Thursday, was not represented by a lawyer.

He chose to say nothing when asked for his mitigation plea.