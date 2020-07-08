Reformative training for man who caused burns

After causing a former colleague to suffer extensive burns while they were working in a Swensen's outlet in 2017, Mohammad Firdaus Mohammad Nazeer went on the run.

He was back in court yesterday, and sentenced to at least a year of reformative training.

This means Firdaus, now 20, will be detained at a centre to follow a strict regimen that includes foot drills and counselling.

The court heard that after pleading guilty in November 2018 to offences, including the rash act which caused a Ms Neo Xinjie to suffer burns, Firdaus jumped bail and absconded.

He was arrested on April 9 this year after stealing items worth more than $900 from a parked car earlier in the day.

Firdaus' crime spree started in 2017.

He was on probation for earlier theft-related offences while working with Ms Neo, then 24, in the restaurant at Nex shopping mall in Serangoon Central.

At around noon on June 23, 2017, Firdaus pushed Ms Neo after she refused to help him clean up a mess he had made.

As she fell backwards, her shoulder struck a hot water urn in the kitchen and it toppled, spilling its contents all over her.

Ms Neo, who yelled out in pain, was later found to have extensive first-and second-degree burns with some blistering.

She made a police report on Aug 27, 2017 after first receiving treatment for her injuries.

In June 2018, Firdaus rioted with five others near VivoCity shopping mall, ganging up on a 17-year-old boy who had misappropriated his electric bicycle.

Firdaus pleaded guilty to the two offences on Nov 29, 2018, but failed to turn up in court in January last year after he was released on bail.

In the latest incident, the court heard that he stole a key from a car on April 2.

He returned to the same vehicle at a Bedok Reservoir Crescent carpark a week later to steal other items, including a car key, and was caught later that day.

For causing hurt by performing a rash act, he could have been jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.

For rioting, he could have been jailed for up to seven years and caned.