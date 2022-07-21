Reformative training for 21-year-old who harassed neighbours

A teenager who had been given community-based sentences in 2020 after committing acts of mischief against her then neighbour returned to her old ways and targeted another household last year.

Jasmine Lau Jie Min was 18 years old when she was given a day-reporting order (DRO) in 2020. She had tormented her victim with acts such as filling the keyhole of his main gate with superglue. The man has since moved out of his flat.

Instead of spending time behind bars, offenders given such an order must report to a day reporting centre for monitoring and counselling. DROs are administered by the Singapore Prison Service.

Lau was also ordered to perform 80 hours of community service in 2020.

But she did not learn her lesson and started harassing another household last year.

Yesterday, Lau, now 21, was ordered to undergo reformative training for at least six months after she pleaded guilty to six charges for offences including harassment, mischief and theft.

She will be detained in a centre and made to follow a strict regimen that can include foot drills and counselling.

The court heard that a man playing games on his mobile phone outside his ground-floor Circuit Road flat at around 4pm on Sept 18 last year noticed that eggs had been thrown near him. Using his phone, he recorded a video of Lau tossing an egg in his direction.

The following month, she threw various items, including what appeared to be eggs, at his home.

Her actions were captured by a Crime Control Surveillance System (CCSS) camera.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Regina Lim said that on March 8 this year, Lau splashed liquids, including oil and black sauce, at her neighbour's flat.

The police were alerted after both incidents, the court heard.

The next day, Lau abused a second man from her neighbour's household with vulgar language.

She then shattered the windows of her neighbour's home using a metal spanner. A glass fragment cut the second victim's left foot.

The police were again alerted. Lau shattered more windows before officers arrived.

On May 17, she used a hammer to hit the CCSS camera installed outside her home, detaching it from the wall. Lau flung the device on the ground before taking it home.

Court documents did not disclose the reasons behind her offences.

For mischief, an offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined.