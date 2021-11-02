Rapper charged with trying to promote ill will between races

Local musician Subhas Nair was yesterday charged with four counts of attempting to promote feelings of ill will between different religious and ethnic groups.

In a police statement earlier, Nair, 29, was said to have breached a 24-month conditional warning for allegedly producing a racially charged rap video and publishing it online.

The clip is said to have attempted to promote feelings of ill will between Chinese people and people of other races.

One of the terms of the warning - given on Aug 14, 2019 - stated that if Nair reoffended, he could be prosecuted for the offence for which he was warned, in addition to prosecution for any alleged fresh offence.

Despite the warning, Nair allegedly posted comments on social media platform Instagram on July 25 last year in response to a video of Chinese Christians who made hateful comments against another community.

He allegedly commented that Malay Muslims who make the same hateful comments would be treated differently by the authorities compared with the Chinese Christians.

As a result, Nair - whose full name is Subhas Govin Prabhakar Nair - was charged yesterday over his alleged 2019 offence linked to the rap video.

He is also accused of trying to promote feelings of ill will between Chinese and Indians by claiming in a post on Instagram, on Oct 15 last year, that one of the Chinese people involved in the murder of an Indian man at Orchard Towers in 2019 purportedly received lenient treatment from the authorities because of his race.

While under police investigation later, Nair allegedly tried to promote feelings of ill will between Chinese and Indians during an indoor stage performance on March 11 this year, by exhibiting a cartoon drawing of his Oct 15 post.

According to court documents, the play, titled Tabula Rasa - Album Exploration, was presented at The Substation arts centre in Armenian Street.

Nair is represented by lawyer Eugene Thuraisingam. His case has been adjourned to Nov 29 and he was offered bail of $10,000.

For each charge of attempting to promote feelings of ill will between different groups on grounds of religion or race, an offender can be jailed for up to three years and fined.