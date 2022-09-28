Rapist gets jail, cane after apex court overturns acquittal

A 45-year-old man who was cleared in 2020 of raping his former girlfriend was on Tuesday sentenced to 13 years' jail and 12 strokes of the cane after his acquittal was reversed by the Court of Appeal.

The prosecution had appealed against the acquittal, arguing that the High Court had cleared the man in the face of overwhelming evidence against him.

The prosecutors argued that they had presented a plethora of evidence to corroborate the victim's compelling account, including witnesses who attested to the woman's trauma and distress immediately after the assault and medical experts who testified about the bruises on her neck.

The man's own conduct immediately after the incident spoke volumes about his guilt, said Deputy Public Prosecutors Ng Yiwen, Yvonne Poon and Selene Yap in written submissions.

He had sent the victim a flurry of messages, including 19 in which he said "sorry", and begged her to withdraw her police report.

The Court of Appeal overturned the acquittal on Sept 13 and sentenced the man on Tuesday.

The apex court, comprising Justices Judith Prakash, Tay Yong Kwang and Woo Bih Li, will set out written reasons for the decision at a later date.

The man was accused of raping the woman, then 29, in a rented Housing Board flat on Aug 6, 2017, while trying to strangle her.

He was acquitted in June 2020 by Justice Pang Khang Chau, who said reasonable doubt had been raised over the guilt of the accused and that it was unsafe to convict him.

The man, who was defended by Ms Megan Chia, contended that he and the victim had consensual sex and that he had given her love bites on her neck.

The man and the woman - who is now 34 - are Malaysians who got into a relationship in 2012 while working in Singapore, and they lived together. Their relationship soured in 2017 after the man was retrenched, and they broke up.

But he stayed in a separate room in the flat when he returned to Singapore to look for work.

He was on such a trip on Aug 2, 2017. The woman testified that she avoided him and stayed at her aunt's place on Aug 4 and 5.

On Aug 6, after she returned to the flat, he slapped her, tore off her T-shirt and bra, and pinned her down on the bed.

He tried to strangle her with both hands and then raped her.

After the assault, he took her to a nearby clinic, where she told the doctor that the man had sexually assaulted her.