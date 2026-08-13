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About 300 lawyers attended the meeting, which ended at 9.30pm despite being scheduled to finish by 7pm.

SINGAPORE – Voices were raised at a Law Society of Singapore (LawSoc) closed-door meeting at Maxwell Chambers to discuss the findings of an inquiry into workplace practices at the organisation, including allegations of workplace bullying.

About 300 lawyers attended the meeting, which started at 5.30pm on Aug 13 . The meeting, which was scheduled to finish at 7pm, only ended at 9.30pm.

Several lawyers called for the full report to be released to members, saying they would demand an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) if this was not done .

Any 25 members of the society can request for an extraordinary general meeting to be held.

According to sources who attended the session, there were also calls for disciplinary action to be taken against those responsible for the leadership failings, with lawyers noting that the issue has impacted the reputation of LawSoc.

The inquiry came in the wake of an anonymous e-mail sent to the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) and the Ministry of Manpower on Sept 13, 2025, which contained serious and wide-ranging allegations and complaints against certain persons and practices within LawSoc.

It covered matters from 2022 to 2025, and included inappropriate workplace conduct, weaknesses in governance and oversight, deficiencies in grievance handling and whistleblowing processes, and shortcomings in internal controls over certain administrative and financial practices.

In the same month that the anonymous e-mail was sent, an online post made allegations of workplace bullying at the Law Society.

About a third of more than 70 full-time employees had resigned in 2025, former and current staff told The Straits Times in December that year.

In a written reply to a parliamentary question on Aug 5, Law Minister Edwin Tong said the probe had identified significant failings in leadership, workplace culture and governance from 2022 to 2025.

He said the investigation did not find evidence of deliberate financial impropriety or an intentional cover-up, but added that the failings undermined confidence within LawSoc, and trust in the legal profession.

The report was not released to members, but they were told on July 23 that it had been submitted to the LawSoc council , which is the governing and management body of the organisation.

Members were also told via e-mail that the current council had instructed the society’s finance department to conduct a comprehensive review of current travel protocol.

A petition was started on Aug 7 ahead of the Aug 13 meeting, with calls for the LawSoc to release the findings to members so they can form their own views and have a fuller understanding.

“It bears emphasising that these allegations reported have been by far the most serious the Society has faced in its entire history,” read the petition.

“It will be unfair to members of the Society that they be denied the opportunity to read the full investigation report and its recommendations.”

Independent probe

Tong said MinLaw had sent the anonymous e-mail to the then Law Society council, which subsequently appointed the society’s audit committee to investigate.

The committee, which comprised both LawSoc members and non-members, conducted the investigation independently of the council. The committee sent its report to the council on June 5, and the council sent a copy of the report to MinLaw on July 1.

Tong said the LawSoc council has acknowledged the findings and has begun to implement its regulations.

ST has contacted LawSoc for comment.