Psychiatric observation for trio accused of assaulting teen

The trio accused of assaulting a teenager who was later found dead in a Clementi flat will be remanded for psychiatric observation at the Changi Prison Complex Medical Centre.

A district court heard yesterday that one of the alleged offenders, Chee Mei Wan, 41, is represented by lawyer Azri Imran Tan.

Lawyer Kate Loo represents another alleged offender, Lim Peng Tiong, 62.

The pair and Huang Bocan, 29, are accused of using a wooden pole to cause grievous hurt to Ms Huang Baoying, 19, in a unit at Block 602 Clementi West Street 1 at around 11pm on May 4.

Huang Bocan is the teenager's brother and he is represented by lawyers Josephus Tan and Cory Wong. Huang Bocan and Lim are Singaporeans while Chee is a Singapore permanent resident.

According to the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore's records, Lim is one of two owners of the flat where Ms Huang's body was found.

Court documents did not state the relationship between Lim, Chee and the teenager.

In an earlier statement, police said they were alerted to the case at around 6.30am on May 5.

Officers arrived at the flat and found Ms Huang lying motionless inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cases involving her three alleged attackers have been adjourned to June 15.

For voluntarily causing grievous hurt, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined or caned.

Chee cannot be caned as she is a woman.

Shaffiq Alkhatib