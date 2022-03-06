'Prospect of love' turns into money lost for poly student

A polytechnic student was expecting to fall in love when he swiped right on a Tinder profile in March last year, but he ended up losing his money to a scammer.

The 20-year-old graphic design student, who wanted to be known only as JC, said the dating app had matched him with a woman named Lin Fei - a 26-year-old working for an engineering company here, according to her profile.

JC said they started chatting on messaging app WeChat the next day. "She was playful and friendly. I didn't think much of it."

He said the woman wanted him to download a Chinese mobile gaming app to play a romantic fantasy game called Xian Mo Zhan Chang together.

Eventually, she started "guilt tripping" him to keep playing.

"She would say things like 'I love you, I want you to play with me'. When I refused, she would be like 'all guys are like this'."

Two days later, Lin Fei said she wanted to meet JC at Farrer Park MRT station the following evening.

The next day, she wanted JC to become her "in-game husband". He paid $300 through PayPal to purchase gaming credits to pay for the virtual marriage.

At 7pm, she did not turn up at Farrer Park station. Instead, she wanted JC to send 999 stalks of roses in the game to her first.

After he transferred them to her, Lin Fei claimed she did not receive them and asked him to send again.

Between 7pm and 10pm, JC spent about $1,800 on gaming credits and sent the digital roses to her five times. When Lin Fei again told him that she had not received the roses, he realised he had been scammed and went home.

JC said: "I was angry at myself because I felt that it was my fault for giving in."

When JC later told Lin Fei that he was reporting her to the police, she said she would return him the money the next day.

JC said: "I didn't make a police report. Because it is a game, I don't really know whether this is a scam or maybe it was my fault. It is a very blurred line. I don't think the police would be able to help."

Lawyer Cory Wong said that while the young man may have been misled into transferring virtual property to the scammer, it would be challenging to provide evidence of cheating.

Mr Wong, an associate director at Invictus Law Corporation, added: "If you don't have real-life leads on the suspect and the transaction takes place entirely within the game, it may be hard to obtain evidence that a transaction with the suspect had even occurred."

JC made arrangements to meet the woman the next day to retrieve his money.

But he received a message from her saying that she was visiting a friend who had been in a car accident and was at Changi General Hospital.

JC and a friend decided to meet her at the hospital. But on the way there, they realised it was not visiting hours yet.

In April, Lin Fei told JC that she could not return him the money because she had to pay for her friend's medical bills. When JC tried to contact her in May, he realised she had blocked him on WeChat.

JC said the incident has taught him to stand firm and not let people influence him easily.

"If someone is putting a lot of pressure on you in a relationship, you need to think about whether their actions will harm you or if they have good intentions."