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Prosecution seeks up to 13½ years’ jail, lifetime driving ban for fatal 2024 Tampines crash driver

Muhammad Syafie Ismail, the driver who caused the 2024 Tampines accident that killed two people and injured eight others, will be sentenced on Oct 5.

SINGAPORE – The prosecution is seeking between 12 years and nine months’, and 13½ years’ jail for the driver who caused the 2024 Tampines accident that killed two people.

Muhammad Syafie Ismail, 45, had in August pleaded guilty to three charges of dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing grievous hurt and dangerous driving causing hurt.

A junior college student and a woman died, while eight others were injured in the six-vehicle collision.

Syafie will be sentenced on Oct 5.

During Syafie’s court hearing on Sept 7, Deputy Public Prosecutor Niranjan Ranjakunalan also urged the court to impose a lifetime driving disqualification.

Defence lawyer Kalaithasan Karuppaya sought a sentence of between seven years and six months’, and eight years’ jail for his client. He agreed on a lifetime driving ban.

Kalaithasan said: “We concede he has committed a serious offence, but he has pleaded guilty and he’s remorseful.”

He said the sentence the prosecution was seeking would be crushing on Syafie.

Principal District Judge Toh Han Li said he needed time to consider the submissions from both sides and adjourned sentencing.

Before the hearing on Sept 7, Syafie arrived at the State Courts alone. He kept his head down and did not speak to the media.

The crash

On April 22, 2024, Syafie had finished working the night shift as an operations manager at a global manufacturing firm, then dropped off a GrabHitch passenger in Bedok at around 6.15am.

He then drove dangerously by abruptly overtaking a car along Bedok Reservoir Road.

His car collided with another car, causing it to veer left and almost hitting a motorcyclist.

Syafie drove off towards the junction at between 129kmh and 134kmh. The speed limit there was 50kmh.

He ran the red light, which had been red for at least 26 seconds, and rammed into three vehicles, causing a chain collision.

A video of the accident posted on social media showed a black car speeding past at least three vehicles before it caused a crash involving five other vehicles, including a van.

The accident killed Norzihan Juwahib, 57, and a 17-year-old student, who cannot be identified due to a gag order imposed for all victims below 18.

Norzihan was a passenger in the van on her way to work. She was a senior technician at pest control firm First Choice Pest Specialist and had worked there for about 10 years.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was performed on Norzihan at the scene, but she died in hospital from multiple injuries, including fractures to her neck and ribs.

The student was a passenger in a car on the way to take part in her school’s annual cross-country event. Her father was driving when the collision caused it to turn turtle with its doors flung open.

The student was trapped under another car, while her father lost consciousness.

The prosecutor previously told the court that when the girl’s father woke up in hospital, he asked where she was.

When told she had died, he broke down. He was later taken to another room to see her and hold her hand.

The prosecutor, citing a victim impact statement by the girl’s mother, said the woman had been struggling with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

A medical report from a psychiatrist quoted in court documents stated she felt life was meaningless. The woman contemplated dying from illness, but had no suicide ideation due to her religion.

She had to stop working and was unable to do housework. She was proud of her daughter, who had aspired to become a doctor.

Injured eight others

As Syafie sped through the junction, his car collided with two cars before surging forward to crash into another car.

Meanwhile, the first car Syafie crashed into spun before overturning, and this caused it to collide with the van and a minibus.

The crash caused injuries to eight others, including two 11-year-old boys. One of the victims suffered rib fractures, while another sustained a head injury.

A 42-year-old woman, whose name was redacted, suffered injuries to her hand, which has since made it difficult for her to type and dress herself.

The prosecutor said the victim was unable to concentrate at work, and had poor sleep and appetite as she would often think about the accident.

The woman had to take a less demanding role at her job to recover and go for physiotherapy.

Her 11-year-old son, who was seated in the front passenger seat, suffered from nightmares and disturbed sleep.

At school, he would unexpectedly remember the accident and would request toilet breaks to cry. He also wanted to avoid being near a road, crossing a road, or travelling on fast-moving transport, such as trains.

After the crash, Syafie stayed in the driver’s seat until a bystander helped him to the roadside. Syafie sustained fractures to his arm and rib, but has no permanent disability.

He was arrested two days after the crash after being discharged from hospital. His driving licence was immediately suspended.

Those convicted of dangerous driving causing death can be jailed for up to eight years and disqualified from driving.