Prosecution calls for 2 years’ jail for CNB officer and ex-colleague over urine tampering offence

SINGAPORE - The prosecution has urged the court to sentence a Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officer and his former colleague to two years’ jail each for conspiring to tamper with the urine sample of a drug abuser deemed to be a difficult subject.

Following a trial, CNB officer Abdul Rahman Kadir and Muhammad Zuhairi Zainuri were each convicted in September of one count of engaging in a conspiracy to intentionally obstruct the course of justice.

Zuhairi, 34, had resigned from CNB in February while Abdul Rahman, 46, is serving a suspension.

A third officer linked to the case, Mohamed Hafiz Lan, then 41, was sentenced to 18 months’ jail in August 2020 after he pleaded guilty to a similar charge.

On Wednesday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Thiagesh Sukumaran told Principal District Judge Victor Yeo that Abdul Rahman was the most senior member of his team on the day of the offence.

He added that he was not a passive bystander, noting that by not stopping the offence, Abdul Rahman had breached his core responsibility as a CNB officer.

Abdul Rahman’s lawyer, Mr Peter Fernando, pleaded for his client to be given not more than a year’s jail.

He said the officer, whose conduct at CNB had been exemplary before the offence, did not hatch the plan to tamper with the urine sample.

As for Zuhairi, DPP Thiagesh said the younger offender played an active role in tampering with the urine, and had shown a lack of remorse.

During the trial, Zuhairi claimed he was targeted for prosecution because of his race, an allegation which DPP Thiagesh said was baseless.

Zuhairi’s lawyer Anil Balchandani said his client has apologised for his conduct in court. On Wednesday, he asked for Zuhairi to be sentenced to a month’s jail.

The two offenders are expected to be sentenced on Nov 24.

Their troubles started when narcotic abuser Maung Moe Min Oo and a Thai woman were detained for suspected drug consumption at Woodlands Checkpoint at around 11pm on Aug 15, 2018.

Maung, a 32-year-old Singaporean, knew that he would fail his drug test as he had earlier consumed methamphetamine, otherwise known as Ice.

Court documents stated that, while they were in an interview room, Maung asked Abdul Rahman to help him clear the instant urine test (IUT).