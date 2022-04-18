Prosecution asks for jail and fine for Briton accused of not wearing mask properly in public

SINGAPORE - The prosecution has asked for a week's jail and a $5,000 fine for a Briton accused of repeatedly failing to wear a mask properly in public amid the pandemic, if he were to admit to his charges.

Philip Richard Mockridge, 55, was initially slated to plead guilty on Monday (April 18) but the case has been adjourned after he found that the proposed sentence was "extremely steep".

The Singapore permanent resident, who was not represented by a lawyer, also told District Judge Soh Tze Bian that he had just been presented with court documents, such as the statement of facts, on Monday and needed more time.

Mockridge's pre-trial conference will be held on May 18.

He is accused of failing to don a mask properly on three separate occasions between November 2020 and May last year.

He was then handed three charges under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

Mockridge allegedly committed the offences at Sengkang LRT/MRT stations, Serangoon MRT station and a fast-food outlet at City Square Mall in Kitchener Road, near Little India.

For each charge under the Act, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.

Mockridge was earlier accused of committing a fourth offence, that of voluntarily obstructing a public servant from carrying out his duties, but this charge was withdrawn earlier this month.

He was then given a discharge amounting to an acquittal for it.

This means he cannot be charged again with the same offence.