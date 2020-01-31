Prosecution asks for at least 30 weeks' jail for ex-Yale-NUS College student who filmed female housemates in shower

SINGAPORE - The prosecution has urged the court to sentence a former Yale-NUS College student who filmed four of his female housemates showering on campus to at least 30 weeks' jail.

On Friday (Jan 31), Deputy Public Prosecutor Gabriel Lim told District Judge Adam Nakhoda that the 26-year-old "must be deterred against future offending".

The DPP stressed that he had abused his housemates' trust and that students at hostels were entitled to their safety and privacy in their "second homes".

Defence lawyer Josephus Tan from Invictus Law Corporation pleaded for his client to be given 20 weeks' jail, saying that he has an "extremely strong propensity for reform" and had won multiple scholarship and sporting awards.

Mr Tan added: "He enjoys the strong support of a loving community comprising his own immediate family, his fiancée and her family too. Notwithstanding his sexual wrongdoing, (his) fiancée has stood by him all this time and she keenly awaits his return."

The man, who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victims' identities, pleaded guilty on Jan 13 to eight counts of insulting a woman's modesty. Another 16 similar charges will be taken into consideration during sentencing.

He committed the offences between August 2017 and March last year. They involved at least four different women as some of the other victims were unidentified.

The offender has already been dismissed from Yale-NUS College for breaching its "code of conduct and for posing a safety risk to (its) community", said its executive vice-president of academic affairs, Professor Joanne Roberts. The dismissal took effect at the end of October last year.

DPP Lim told the court the man and his victims stayed in individual bedrooms in the same suite on campus. The four women were 22 years old at the time of the offences.

One of them returned to the suite at around 8pm on March 3 last year with her boyfriend and entered their common bathroom to take a shower.

About five minutes later, the offender made his way to the closed bathroom door, placed his mobile phone above it and used the device to record her in the nude.

The woman heard noises outside and spotted his feet when she peered under the gap of the bathroom door.

She looked up and shouted for her boyfriend when she spotted the mobile phone. She then wrapped herself in a towel and ran out of the bathroom.

The offender immediately sprinted to the living room, sat on a sofa and deleted the four-second video he had shot. He also got rid of other incriminating videos.

The victim and her boyfriend then asked the man if he had seen anybody entering the suite. The boyfriend also asked to view the offender's mobile phone but could not find find anything incriminating.

The woman reported the matter to campus security but was told there were no relevant closed-circuit television cameras in places such as inside the suite and the nearby staircases.

She lodged a police report on March 13 last year and officers later seized from the man items such as his mobile phone and hard-disk drive. The incriminating videos were then retrieved following a forensic examination.

The offender will be sentenced on Feb 7.

Offenders convicted of insulting a woman's modesty can be jailed for up to a year and fined for each charge.