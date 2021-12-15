Probation suitability report called for man who unlawfully left home for tattooing session while on MC

SINGAPORE - A report to assess suitability of probation was called for a Singaporean man who went to get a tattoo despite having a medical certificate (MC) for acute upper respiratory tract infection last December.

Tan Fu Yu, 20, had also skipped his Covid-19 swab test after visiting the doctor.

On Wednesday (Dec 15), Tan's lawyer, Senior Counsel Murali Pillai, urged the court to call for the probation suitability report.

Tan was previously unrepresented when he pleaded guilty on Nov 26.

District Judge May Mesenas also called for reports to assess his suitability for a community service order, which entails supervised community service for a given period, and a day reporting order (DRO).

DROs are administered by the Singapore Prison Service. Offenders have to report to a day reporting centre for monitoring and counselling, and will need to undergo rehabilitation.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jane Lim told the court previously that Tan went to Ang Mo Kio Polyclinic at around 3pm on Dec 8 last year to seek treatment for a dry cough and itchy throat.

A doctor diagnosed him as having an acute upper respiratory tract infection and told him to undergo a swab test for Covid-19.

The doctor also issued Tan with a three-day MC.

The MC also stated that Tan was required by law to stay at home until his swab test showed a negative result.

Tan acknowledged the doctor's explanation, collected his MC and left the consultation room.

The DPP said: "Instead of going for his Covid-19 swab test and collecting his medications, the defendant left (the polyclinic) and returned to his residence by bus.

"The nurse tried to contact the defendant at his mobile phone multiple times, but the calls were unanswered."

The next day, Tan left his home in Ang Mo Kio and took a private-hire car to a tattoo studio in Sin Ming Road, reaching at around 1.40pm. He left there around 3pm and took a bus home.

Tan went for a polymerase chain reaction test for Covid-19 only on Sept 19 this year and tested negative for it.

Court documents did not disclose why he took the test about nine months after receiving the MC last December.

Tan will return to court on Jan 24 next year for sentencing.

For the offence, he can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.