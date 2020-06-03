Probation for youth who took upskirt videos

A Republic Polytechnic (RP) student who used his mobile phone to record upskirt videos of multiple women at different places - including his school - was sentenced yesterday to 18 months' probation.

As part of his sentence, Rayson Chee Rui Sheng, 20, has to remain indoors from 10pm to 6am every day and perform 100 hours of community service. His parents were also bonded for $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour.

A district court heard yesterday that Chee has been suspended from school but hopes to return to continue his studies.

He had pleaded guilty in March to three counts of insulting a woman's modesty. Four other charges involving similar offences were taken into consideration during sentencing.

While in school on Nov 19, 2018, Chee recorded an upskirt video of a 21-year-old woman. Court documents did not state how his offences came to light, but RP's discipline master notified the police about his behaviour three hours after the incident.

It emerged that he had also targeted an unidentified woman at Bukit Batok MRT station at around 8.30am on July 31, 2018. About a month later, he committed a similar offence while in a bookshop at West Mall shopping centre in Bukit Batok against an unsuspecting victim who was in her school uniform.

RP said in a previous statement that Chee had received mandatory counselling. "RP takes a strong view against sexual misconduct on campus, and we will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against any student found guilty of misconduct.

"As the offence was committed on campus, we have embarked on internal disciplinary proceedings."

For each count of insulting a woman's modesty, an offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined.