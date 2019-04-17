Probation for teen who set off fireworks

A teenager and his father unlawfully set off fireworks in Bukit Batok last November, alarming residents who heard the loud bangs that night. A. Hariprasanth, 19, who is waiting to start his national service, was sentenced yesterday to a year's probation after pleading guilty last month to his role in the pyrotechnics display.

His parents were bonded for $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour. His father, cleaner Alagappan Singaram, 54, was earlier fined $5,000 after admitting to a similar offence. He was the first person to be convicted of the offence under the Dangerous Fireworks Act.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nicholas Lim said the pair went to Johor Baru in October last year to buy decorative and festive items for Deepavali on Nov 6. They also bought a box of fireworks.

At about 7.40pm on Deepavali, the pair set up the fireworks near a void deck in Bukit Batok West Avenue 6 and Hariprasanth lit a wick.

DPP Lim said: "Consequently, 25 rocket fireworks shot up to a height of about nine to 10 storeys before exploding in mid-air, and lasted for about two minutes."

He added that there was no injury or damage to property.

Just last week, another person was dealt with in court over illegal fireworks. Chemical surveyor Jeevan Arjoon, 29, was jailed for three weeks and fined $5,000 after pleading guilty to one count each of letting off fireworks and giving false information to a police officer.

He had let off fireworks in Yishun last November and tried to implicate another man during investigations. Three other Singaporean men were charged in court later that month over illegal fireworks.