Probation for teen who molested two people including 51-year-old woman

SINGAPORE - A teenager was sentenced on Thursday (Sept 17) to 21 months' probation for molesting a 51-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl within minutes of each other.

Muhammad Ferdani Shauqie Rizal, now 19, had earlier pleaded guilty to two molestation charges.

On March 16, the 16-year-old girl was at the foot of an overhead bridge near Block 124, Pasir Ris Street 11 at around 5.50am when Ferdani approached her from behind. He grabbed the girl's left buttock and ran away when she turned around.

The court heard that Ferdani, a Singaporean, also used his mobile phone to film himself committing the offence.

The girl called the police and told them about what had happened.

Ferdani walked around the neighbourhood before returning to the overhead bridge.

Shortly before 6am, he spotted the 51-year-old victim who was clad in her jogging attire.

He ran up to the woman from behind and molested her.

When the woman turned around and screamed, Ferdani ran away in the opposite direction.

Court documents did not state when the police arrested him.

For each count of molestation, an offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined or caned.