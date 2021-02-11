Probation for teen who molested girlfriend

A Singaporean teenager who molested his 15-year-old girlfriend in her Bedok Reservoir Road flat while her mother was in a separate room was sentenced yesterday to 15 months' probation.

As part of his probation, the offender has to remain indoors from 10pm to 6am every day and perform 40 hours of community service.

His parents were also bonded for $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour.

The court had earlier heard the girl was left so shaken that she had nightmares.

She also resorted to self-harm and was referred to a trauma psychologist for psychotherapy.

The offender, now 19, had pleaded guilty last year to one count of molestation.

He cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the girl's identity.

The pair had developed a romantic relationship in June 2018.

On July 8, the teen visited the home of his girlfriend, who was then 15, and they watched television together on a sofa in the living room.

Her mother was in her own bedroom at the time.

At some point, the girl decided to lie down as she was feeling sleepy.

Thinking that she had nodded off, the teenager slipped his hand inside her shorts and molested her, Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Pei Wei said.

"Throughout the entire incident, the victim pretended to sleep because she was frightened that if he knew she was awake, he would do something worse," DPP Tan said.

Eventually, the girl texted her mother about what had happened.

"The mother asked the victim to come into the bedroom. In the bedroom, the victim told her mother what the accused had done," said the DPP.

The teenager admitted to the offence when the girl's mother confronted him.

The couple broke up soon after.

For molestation, an offender can be jailed for up to two years, and fined or caned.