Probation for teen who assaulted policeman

A youth who left a policeman with a spinal cord injury and superficial bite wounds was yesterday sentenced to two years' probation.

As part of his probation, the 17-year-old drug offender has to remain indoors from 10pm to 6am every day and perform 80 hours of community service.

He also has to undergo regular urine tests.

He cannot be named as those under 18 are covered under the Children and Young Persons Act.

The offender pleaded guilty in a district court on Nov 19 last year to one count each of causing grievous hurt to a public servant and methamphetamine consumption.

The victim - a full-time national serviceman - and his colleague were conducting foot patrol at Block 90 Redhill Close at around 2pm on Aug 5 last year when they entered a lift on the seventh storey and saw the offender and his cousin inside.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Hsiao Tien disclosed in earlier proceedings that the officers decided to search the duo upon noticing that they appeared nervous and had bloodshot eyes. A small brown box that the cousin was holding was found to contain drug-taking utensils.

When they arrived at the ground floor of the block, the victim's colleague searched the offender's cousin. It was at this point that the offender put up a violent struggle.

DPP Tan told the court: "The victim... managed to grab the accused from the back and pin him down on the floor. A struggle ensued... The victim instructed the accused to stop struggling, but he did not comply and again attempted to run away.

"The victim managed to pull the accused back down. During the struggle, the accused managed (to slip one hand out of the handcuff). The accused also bit the victim on his left arm and left chest in an attempt to escape custody."

Police backup arrived soon after and the attacker was arrested.

The offender was referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau and his urine samples were found to contain traces of methamphetamine, commonly known as Ice. Investigations revealed that he had consumed the drug on Aug 4 last year.

The incident left the victim with numbness on the left side of his body. His left arm and leg had also weakened.

He was given 30 days of hospitalisation leave and has since fully recovered.

Details about the offender's cousin and the outcome of his case were not disclosed in court documents.

Shaffiq Alkhatib