Probation for teen after he impregnated minor who suffered miscarriage

SINGAPORE - A teenager who impregnated a minor while he was under investigation over sexual activities with another underage girl was on Friday (Aug 20) sentenced to 15 months' probation.

As part of his probation, the Singaporean youth, now 17, must remain indoors from 10pm to 6am every day and perform 40 hours of community service.

His parents and maternal aunt were bonded for $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour.

The offender pleaded guilty in June to two counts of sexually penetrating a minor.

The boy and his two victims cannot be named because of a gag order to protect their identities. Details about the locations where the offences took place were also redacted from court documents.

The boy was aware that both victims were below 16 years old when he committed the offences.

The first victim, who was 14, went to a friend's home to spend the night in February last year and met the boy there.

She was resting on a bed when he approached her, unzipped her jeans and sexually penetrated her.

Court documents did not state how the offence came to light, but the boy was under investigation when he targeted a 15-year-old girl who was his girlfriend at the time.

The second victim had run away from home in late October last year and sought shelter at the boy's home.

They were sleeping together on the same bed and had unprotected sex.

She later became pregnant but miscarried and was treated at KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

For each count of sexually penetrating a minor, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.