Probation for negligent driver whose car hit cyclist

A teenager hit a cyclist with her car while driving over the speed limit in 2019, causing the victim to suffer severe traumatic brain injury.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Thiagesh Sukumaran said the accident rendered Malaysian Wong Wu Pao's left arm "functionally useless", adding that "the victim is also expected to encounter cognitive and memory problems in the future. The severity of his injuries has also cost the victim at least $130,000 out of his own pocket for treatment fees".

The Singaporean offender, polytechnic student Chew Jia Ying, now 20, was sentenced yesterday to a year's probation after pleading guilty to causing grievous hurt to Mr Wong, 37, by driving in a negligent manner. She was disqualified from driving for a year.

Chew was driving at 70kmh on West Camp Road near Seletar West Link at about 8.30pm on July 24, 2019 when she failed to keep a proper lookout. The speed limit there was 50kmh. The right side of her car struck Mr Wong's bicycle, which had its lights on at the time.

He was flung on to the car's windscreen with such force that it shattered. He then fell on to the road when Chew stopped her car.

Some cyclists stopped to help Mr Wong, who was later rushed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where he was found to have severe brain injury. He was later transferred to Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Aug 22, 2019 till he was discharged on Oct 4.

DPP Thiagesh had earlier urged for Chew to given at least two weeks' jail and disqualified from driving for five years.

He said Mr Wong, who used to do on-site installation of equipment in a construction firm, has been relegated to office work after the accident as the incident rendered his left arm "functionally useless" and thus, "severely impacted the victim's livelihood".

Defence lawyers Lau Kah Hee and Fikri Yeong pleaded for probation for Chew on account of her youth. They said her insurance company is in the process of settling Mr Wong's medical bills.

DPP Thiagesh told District Judge Christopher Goh yesterday the prosecution intends to appeal against the sentence.

Shaffiq Alkhatib