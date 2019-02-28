Probation for model who molested partygoer

A male model who molested a woman after a Sentosa Cove private party in 2017 was sentenced to 15 months' probation yesterday.

Briton Coker Gyles Akinkumni Jagdeesh, 21, pleaded guilty last month to a molestation charge.

As part of his probation, he must remain indoors from 10pm to 6am every day and has to perform 100 hours of community service. His uncle had to pay a bond of $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour.

Better known as Gyles Coker, the Singapore permanent resident had starred in a music video with home-grown singer Tabitha Nauser for her single, Rules.

He had also appeared in numerous fashion spreads in magazines.

The court heard that the woman and her friend, both 21, were in a pool at the One°15 Marina Sentosa Cove club at around 7pm on Nov 18, 2017, when they spotted the model at the party.

Her friend was interested to get to know Coker, but when the victim asked her about it, she denied it and laughed. After a shower, the victim's friend left in a taxi.

While waiting at the club's taxi pick-up point at around 9pm, the victim met Coker, who asked if she had a lighter. She replied that she was not a smoker. They chatted and the victim let on that her friend was interested in him.

She then snapped a selfie with Coker to send to her friend.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Gregory Gan told District Judge Jasvender Kaur: "The accused began talking to the victim and told her he was a model. The accused then placed his right arm around the victim's shoulder when he was standing on her left.

"He told her he was going for a house party and asked her if she wanted to come along. The victim declined the invitation and sought to leave."

Coker then asked the woman if she was feeling sexually aroused and made a lewd remark about her body. After she backed away, Coker pulled her towards him and molested her.

The DPP added: "According to the victim, this touch lasted for around three seconds. The victim was shocked and angry and she left the pick-up point."

She told her boyfriend and her friend about the incident later that evening and made a police report two days later.

For outraging the woman's modesty, Coker could have been jailed for up to two years and fined or caned.