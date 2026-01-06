Probation for ex-Tanjong Pagar United youth footballer who punched 2 players from opposing team

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE- A former Tanjong Pagar United football player who punched two of his opponents from Albirex Niigata was sentenced to 15 months’ probation on Jan 6.

As part of his sentence, Rizqin Aniq Rahaizad, 20, has to remain indoors from 10pm to 6am every day, and perform 70 hours of community service.



His parents were also bonded for $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour during the probation period.

Rizqin’s punch briefly left one of the victims unconscious, and he pleaded guilty in November 2025 to an assault charge .

In earlier proceedings, the court heard that Rizqin – then a midfielder for Tanjong Pagar United – had taken part in a Singapore Premier League Under-21 League game on Feb 10, 2025.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Thaddeus Tan had said that tensions between the two teams grew throughout the game.

In one incident, Rizqin overheard a 17-year-old Albirex Niigata player taunting one of his teammates, said DPP Tan.

Rizqin’s team eventually won with a score of 3-2.

As players on both teams lined up on the field for the customary post-game handshakes, Rizqin punched the teenage Albirex Niigata player in the face.

The victim cannot be named as those below 18 are protected under the Children and Young Persons Act

The melee led to interventions from players and staff of both teams, who tried to pull Rizqin away from the field.

Despite this, he ran back onto the field and punched another Albirex Niigata player, Kenji Austin Ho, 20, in the face, leaving him unconscious on the ground.

Ho was in a state of confusion when he awoke. He was then taken to the hospital and treated for concussion.

Ho later reported suffering panic attacks. A medical report concluded he had mild post-traumatic stress disorder and panic disorder.

On Feb 12, 2025, Tanjong Pagar United announced it had terminated Rizqin’s contract.