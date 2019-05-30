Probation for arts school student involved in all-girl group attack on teen

SINGAPORE - An arts school student who ganged up with four other women to attack a teenage girl accused of flirting with their friend's boyfriend has been dealt with.

Grace Quek Xin Hui, 23, was sentenced on Thursday (May 30) to a year and nine months' probation and ordered to perform 130 hours of community service.

She must also remain indoors from 10pm to 6am every day and undergo counselling to address her anger management issues.

Each parent was bonded for $5,000 to ensure her good behaviour.

District Judge Ng Cheng Thiam told her on Thursday: "Take this opportunity to rehabilitate yourself. Don't waste this chance."

Quek had pleaded guilty in court on May 2 to one count each of assault, rioting and criminal intimidation.

The other members of her group - Jamie Thng Yu Xuan, 20; Ang Pek Ling and Gina Yeo Kai Ting, both 21; and Tey Shi Hui, 22 - were dealt with in court earlier.

Quek and her group were having drinks at Envy Dance Club in St James Power Station at around 3am on Dec 15, 2017, when Yeo told the others the 19-year-old victim, identified as Ms Ng, had kissed one of her friends' boyfriend.

That friend was not part of the group, the court heard.

Thng, a friend of the victim, contacted her at around 4am and said she needed to meet her outside Club Viva, a nightspot located nearby.

But Thng did not go alone. She was accompanied by other members of the group.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Rimplejit Kaur said: "Upon seeing Ms Ng outside Club Viva, Jamie shouted vulgarities at her, asking her why she had flirted with someone else's boyfriend.

"When Ms Ng denied this, Jamie and the rest of the group... slapped, kicked, punched Ms Ng and pulled her hair... At one point, Quek also pulled Ms Ng by her hair to the ground, held a lighter near Ms Ng's face, and threatened to burn her face and hair."

A passer-by helped the victim escape her attackers, and she sought refuge in another club.

In the meantime, Quek and her group spotted one of Ms Ng's friends, a Ms Loke, 21, and asked her about the teenager's whereabouts.

DPP Kaur said: "When Ms Loke replied that she did not know, the group got angry (and) started slapping, kicking and punching Ms Loke, and pulled her hair."

Quek also threatened to burn Ms Loke's face and hair with a lighter.

The group stopped the assault when a club bouncer intervened. Ms Ng alerted the police the next day. She suffered injuries including a bruised forehead and scratches on her hands.

It was not the only time Quek got into trouble.

She had assaulted a woman at Club Luxi, also in St James Power Station, at around 4.45am on May 8, 2016.

She had slapped Ms Hooi Zi En, 29, whom she accused of "spreading rumours" about her.

For rioting, Quek could have been jailed for up to seven years.