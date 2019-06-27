Principal allegedly molested 7 boys in school

A male principal allegedly molested seven teenage boys on different occasions in 2017 on the premises of the secondary school he was heading.

Three of the boys were 13 years old when they were allegedly abused, another three were 14 at the time, and one was 15.

The accused was charged in court yesterday with 11 counts of molestation.

The man, who is now 46, and the school cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the boys' identities.

Court documents did not state if the teenagers at the time of the incidents were students at the school the principal was heading.

The accused is said to have molested two of the boys thrice.

He allegedly outraged the modesty of one of them in September 2017 by sliding his hands into the 14-year-old boy's shorts and touching his private parts.

He is said to have committed similar acts on the same teenager two more times the following month.

The man is also accused of molesting the 15-year-old boy three times in October 2017.

Court documents did not state how the offences came to light.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) yesterday said that the man was no longer employed by the ministry as of Jan 1 last year.

It added: "MOE takes a serious view of staff misconduct and will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against those who fail to adhere to our standards of conduct and discipline, including dismissal from service."

The man was offered bail of $15,000 and will be back in court on July 24.

For each count of molesting a boy below 14 years old, offenders can be jailed for up to five years and fined or caned.