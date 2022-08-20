Previous incidents involving student victims

1 Two girls attack schoolmate in carpark A video of two teenage girls cornering another went viral in January.

The victim, who was in her school uniform, was being chased by one girl when another girl grabbed her by her ponytail, causing her to fall to the ground.

Declining to reveal which school the students are from, a Ministry of Education spokesman said the school had counselled the students and engaged their parents.

2 Ngee Ann Polytechnic hazing incident

On March 22 last year, a video clip of some Ngee Ann Polytechnic students urinating on two other male students, who were naked and squatting in a campus toilet, was circulated online.

In the video, when one of the victims tried to clean himself, another student shouted: "No showering!"

After the incident, the 28 students involved - all boys in their second or third year - were disciplined. Punishments ranged from corrective work orders to suspension.

3 ITE College Central student slaps schoolmate

On March 12 last year, a video was uploaded on Instagram showing a young man from ITE College Central taunting one of his schoolmates in a toilet on campus.

He also slapped the victim and hurled vulgarities at him.

Following the incident, ITE College Central expelled the bully and said it had extended support to the victim and his family.

4 Primary 5 pupils at Mee Toh School target classmate

This incident, which took place in March 2020, involved Primary 5 pupils writing insulting notes to their classmate, an 11-year-old girl.

The bullies had allegedly scribbled on the girl's uniform and called her names.

Mee Toh School said that the pupils involved were disciplined.

5 Secondary school girl with dyslexia receives unkind comments

In March 2019, a Secondary 1 girl with dyslexia started to receive unkind comments on anonymous messaging platform Tellonym.

The comments ranged from taunts calling her an "idiot" to comments that "she should kill herself".

Two boys in her class also attacked her physically, with one throwing a pack of biscuits at her face.

The girl eventually transferred school in June 2020, despite having undergone counselling.

