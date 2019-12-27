Preventive detention for man who molested 2 boys

A repeat offender who molested two boys about a year after he was last released from prison is back behind bars.

Seyad Sulaiman Maideen Pillai, 53, was handed a seven-year preventive detention (PD) sentence yesterday. PD, which is only for repeat offenders who are over the age of 30, imposes the full jail term with no reduction for good behaviour. It can last up to 20 years.

Seyad had earlier been convicted of sexual crimes and twice ordered to undergo corrective training, which is also for repeat offenders, without the usual one-third remission for good behaviour. The maximum period is 14 years.

He went through his first corrective training in 1999. He spent five years behind bars and received six strokes of the cane. The second was handed down in 2012. He was released in March last year.

Seyad's latest offences occurred earlier this year.

He pleaded guilty last month to two counts of molestation involving the two boys, whose names and ages have been suppressed by court order.

Seyad, who was a cleaner at Far East Plaza, was on a bus at around 7.30am in May when one of the boys boarded it on his way to school. The exact date of the offence was not stated.

The boy recognised Seyad as they had interacted earlier that month while on the same bus route. Seyad beckoned to the boy to approach by patting the seat next to him. When the boy sat down, Seyad took out $2 and gave it to him.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Dwayne Lum had earlier said that the boy accepted the money as he did not want to appear rude.

Seyad then stroked the boy's thigh and placed his arm around his shoulder for about five minutes. When Seyad alighted, he blew a kiss, directing it at the boy.

On June 11, a different boy boarded the same bus service with his 10-year-old sister. They were also on the way to school. The boy sat near the back of the bus, while his sister sat towards the front.

Seyad, who was in the back row, called the boy to come over. Thinking the man needed help, the boy approached him. Seyad then began stroking his thigh, the court heard.

The child pushed his hand back and stood up to walk away. But before he could leave, Seyad touched his lower back and shoulders.

The boy then sat with his sister till the end of their bus ride and called his father to tell him of the incident. His mother alerted the police the next day.

