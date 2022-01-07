President Halimah presides over swearing-in of judges

President Halimah Yacob officiating the swearing-in and appointment of Justice Chan Seng Onn as a senior judge of the Supreme Court at the Istana yesterday. Japanese judge Yuko Miyazaki was appointed an international judge of the Singapore International Commercial Court at the ceremony, while another four judges were reappointed. They include Justice of the Court of Appeal Judith Prakash, who had her appointment extended by two years, and Judge of the Appellate Division Woo Bih Li, who had his appointment extended by three years. Justice Andrew Ang and Justice Lai Siu Chiu were reappointed as senior judges of the Supreme Court for two years.