Preliminary application by drug mule on death row dismissed

A preliminary application by a Malaysian drug mule on death row, seeking documents and more information for his legal fight against the rejection of his clemency plea, was dismissed by the High Court yesterday.

Pannir Selvam Pranthaman, 32, has seven days to file the necessary application if he wishes to appeal against this decision. His application for permission to start judicial review proceedings has not been heard. It was adjourned to a later date, said a statement by the Attorney-General's Chambers.

In May, Pannir Selvam, who was convicted of importing 51.84g of heroin in 2017, won a temporary reprieve after the Court of Appeal granted him a stay of execution a day before his hanging date.

He had asked for his death sentence to be stayed on the basis that he intends to mount a legal challenge against the rejection of his clemency petition to President Halimah Yacob.

Subsequently, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam disclosed that his Malaysian counterpart had written to the Singapore Government over the case. He said it was one of the three requests to stop executions of Malaysians in Singapore made since the Pakatan Harapan government took power.

But Singapore cannot make exceptions for Malaysians who have been sentenced to death for their offences as it would undermine the rule of law here, he added.