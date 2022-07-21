Pregnant woman climbs out of window after CNB comes knocking

After officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) knocked on the door of an 11th-floor apartment, a woman who was seven months pregnant was seen climbing out of the window.

She was then observed scaling down to the eighth floor near an air-conditioner ledge, CNB said in a Facebook post yesterday about the incident, which happened during a recent operation.

CNB said: "An officer immediately rushed to a stairway near the subject's location and calmed her down such that she did not endanger herself any further."

She was rescued by officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force and, though unharmed, was hospitalised for observation because of her pregnancy.

After her safety was ensured, officers gained entry into her unit and found her seven-year-old son alone, along with drug paraphernalia. Arrangements were made for the boy's welfare and he was placed in the custody of a next-of-kin.

Said CNB: "A heart-wrenching scene for all involved - the suspected abuser, the child, and the officers, all except for the trafficker who had been profiting off her addiction."

Last month, CNB posted on Facebook about another incident, in which a nine-month-old baby was found during an anti-drug operation close to his methamphetamine-abusing mother.

A six-month-old boy was also found in a unit in Geylang during a drug raid in July last year.

In another islandwide operation in areas including Ang Mo Kio, Geylang, Punggol, Simei and Yishun that same month, CNB officers arrested 104 suspected drug offenders and seized drugs estimated to be worth more than $198,000.

Three young children were found during the operation close to where suspected illegal drug consumption or activities had taken place.

The children were later placed in the custody of their next of kin. One of them was a 10-month-old girl.

The number of drug abusers arrested last year fell to 2,724, down from 3,056 arrested in 2020. But CNB said this was likely due to restricted social interactions arising from Covid-19 measures.