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A pre-school teacher was sentenced to three weeks’ jail on Nov 20.

SINGAPORE – A pre-school teacher who ill-treated two children, including a five-year-old girl with autism, was sentenced to three weeks’ jail on Nov 20.

The woman had slapped the girl twice on the back of the head as the child was singing herself to sleep during nap time.

Before walking away, the offender also pulled the girl backwards by the collar of her shirt towards the centre of a mattress.

The girl has the tendency to sing, engage in self-talk or engage in other self-soothing mechanisms when she is unengaged, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Jordan Kow.

Separately, the offender, a 59-year-old woman, had also pulled a four-year-old boy in the pre-school by his arms towards her, causing him unnecessary pain.

She had pleaded guilty to ill-treating the girl, while a similar charge involving the boy was considered during her sentencing.

There is a gag order on details about the school. While there is no similar order on the identity of the offender, The Straits Times is not naming her as doing so might lead to the school being identified.

She is no longer teaching at the pre-school, the court heard.

After the incident in April 2025 , the girl did not sustain any visible injuries or display overt signs of emotional disturbances, the DPP said.

But it was discovered later that month when the pre-school reviewed CCTV footage in response to a separate complaint about the offender from a parent.

The matter was escalated to the five-year-old girl’s parents, and they lodged a police report.

Defence lawyer Kanthan Raghavendra of Kalidass Law Corporation told the court that, according to his client, the Early Childhood Development Agency had issued her a warning letter but did not revoke her licence.

The woman’s bail was set at $15,000 on Nov 20, and she is expected to begin serving her sentence on Nov 30.