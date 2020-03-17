Powder, vegetable matter with new psychoactive substances seized, 7 men arrested: CNB

SINGAPORE - Seven men were arrested for suspected drug-related offences on Saturday (March 14), with powder and vegetable matter laced with new psychoactive substances were seized, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Monday.

CNB said in a statement that its officers seized 1.095kg of a powdery substance and 62 packets of vegetable matter, both believed to contain new psychoactive substances, in the Saturday blitz.

New psychoactive substances are substances which produce similar effects as controlled drugs such as cannabis, cocaine, Ecstasy, methamphetamine or heroin.

On Saturday, CNB officers were in the Canberra Walk area to observe a group of suspected drug traffickers when they spotted two Singaporean suspects, a 28-year-old man and a 46-year-old man, arriving in a lorry.

The 28-year-old alighted from the lorry and went to the eighth floor of a block of flats, while the 46-year-old remained in the vehicle. When the younger man returned to the lorry, both suspects left the area.

The suspects were tailed by CNB officers and arrested after alighting from the lorry in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1. The 1.095kg of powdery substance was found in the rear cargo compartment of the lorry.

At the same time, another group of CNB officers raided the eighth floor Housing Board unit in Canberra Walk and arrested another two suspects in the flat - a 34-year-old Malaysian man and a 59-year-old Singaporean man.

CNB officers later arrested three more suspected Singaporean male drug offenders. A 27-year-old suspect was arrested in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 and the 62 packets of vegetable matter, with a "butterfly" image on its packaging, was found in his HDB flat. The packaging also has a warning that claims smoking increases the risk of miscarriages.

A 25-year-old suspect was also arrested in his HDB flat in Woodlands Street 81. A small amount of loose vegetable matter, believed to be laced with new psychoactive substances, was found in the flat.

Another 27-year-old suspect was also arrested in his HDB flat in Woodlands Street 81. One packet of vegetable matter, also believed to be laced with new psychoactive substances, was found.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are being done.