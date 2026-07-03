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Buntono, 49, who goes by only one name, was on July 3 also charged with dealing with the benefits of his alleged criminal conduct.

SINGAPORE - The owner of Eminent Frog Porridge, a popular eatery in Geylang, has been charged with evading nearly $3.8 million in taxes.

Buntono, 49, who goes by only one name, was on July 3 also charged with dealing with the benefits of his alleged criminal conduct.

The cash and assets allegedly laundered include more than $2.4 million in cash, a landed property in Brockhampton Drive in Serangoon Gardens and a Lamborghini Aventador.

Court documents did not disclose the values of the house and the car.

The court handed down 30 charges in total comprising three counts of money laundering and 27 counts of tax-related offences.

Buntono had allegedly understated his trade income for Years of Assessment (YAs) 2016 to 2024, resulting in close to $2 million of income tax being undercharged.

He is said to have separately perpetuated fraud by deliberately concealing the liability of his businesses to be registered for Goods & Services Tax (GST), which resulted in an undercharging of about $1.8 million in GST.

In a joint statement, the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore and the Singapore Police Force said that the two agencies had launched a joint probe.

For each count of money laundering, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000 or both.

Buntono’s case will be mentioned again in court in August.