Polytechnic student accused of attempting to insult a woman's modesty intends to plead guilty

SINGAPORE - A Republic Polytechnic student (RP) who entered a female toilet to try to peep at a woman in a shower cubicle has indicated that he intends to plead guilty.

Tee Ze Qian, 18, is accused of committing the offence at around 7.30pm on April 30 last year at a female toilet in his school's swimming complex.

He is also accused of other offences including criminal trespass.

In a statement on Thursday (Feb 6), the polytechnic told The Straits Times that Tee has been suspended since May last year.

"RP has also provided both the student and the victim with counselling support.

"RP takes a strong view against sexual misconduct on campus, and we will not hesitate to mete out disciplinary action against any student found guilty of misconduct. As court and internal proceedings are ongoing, we are unable to comment further," the spokesman said.

Tee, who last appeared in a district court on Jan 30, has been offered bail of $5,000.

The Singaporean teenager will be back in court on Feb 27.

He is just one of several male tertiary students who have been hauled to court over similar offences committed in their schools.

One of them, National University of Singapore student Luah Chao Zhi, 23, faces five counts of insulting a woman's modesty.

The Singaporean is accused of shooting upskirt videos of women on campus and at Haw Par Villa MRT station on Aug 23 last year.

Luah is also said to have intruded into the privacy of 31 women by taking videos of them at various locations islandwide between April and August that year.

He has been placed on a mandatory leave of absence since last September.

Luah's case has been adjourned to Feb 25.

Separately, an expelled Nanyang Technological University student was sentenced last month to a short detention order of two weeks after he trespassed into a female toilet at a hall to film a fellow student showering.

Chinese national Han Shiyu, 18, had committed the offence on Aug 12 last year.

Those given a short detention order are put behind bars for a short time, but will not have a criminal record after their release.

For insulting a woman's modesty, offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined.