Police warn of phishing scam involving e-mail about traffic offence

The police have warned of a new phishing scam where victims receive an e-mail from the "Division of Transportation" saying they have committed a traffic offence.

Victims may be asked to provide personal details or make a payment after clicking on a link to a website in the e-mail.

The police said that for traffic offences committed in Singapore, the owner of the vehicle involved will first be asked to furnish the driver's particulars before a notice of traffic offence is issued to the offending driver.

The Traffic Police will not issue a digital notice.

To avoid falling prey to scams, members of the public are advised to avoid clicking on links to websites in unsolicited e-mails and text messages.

They should always verify the authenticity of the information at the official website and never disclose personal details, Internet banking details or one-time passwords to anyone.

They should report any fraudulent credit or debit card charges to their bank and cancel their card immediately.

Those who have any information related to such crimes can contact the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit it online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness

For more information on scams, visit www.scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Hotline on 1800-722-6688.