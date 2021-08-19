Police warn of impersonation scam variant

The police have warned of a scam where callers pretend to be friends of the recipients and ask them for money.

In a statement yesterday, the police said they have noticed a "continued trend in a scam variant" where callers from unknown numbers ask their victims questions like: "Guess who am I? You can't remember me?"

The victims reply by giving the names of friends who they think is the caller.

Then the caller assumes the identity of one of the friends mentioned and claims to have lost their mobile phone or changed their contact number.

"The caller would contact the victims subsequently, asking for a loan due to financial difficulties or because they got into trouble with the law," the police said.

The victims are then asked to transfer the money to bank accounts.

The police said: "Victims would only discover that they had been scammed when they contacted their friends and realised that they had not contacted the victims nor changed their contact number."

The police advise people to be wary of unusual requests, even if they appear to be from family or friends, and to never send money to people they do not know or have not met in person.

Check with the family member or friend who purportedly made the request through alternative means, such as via physical meet-ups or by using previously established contact details, the police added.

Those with information on such scams can call the police on 1800-255-0000 or submit their information at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness

More scam-related advice can be found at www.scamalert.sg or via the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.