Police warn of fake police website 'blocking' browsers

The Singapore Police Force has warned the public of a fake police website that tries to trick people into divulging confidential information by claiming that their Web browsers have been "blocked".

This is the latest version of similar scams that have cropped up in recent years.

In a statement yesterday, the police said that scammers are using a Web browser's full-screen mode to depict a Windows 10 desktop image and the fake Singapore Police Force website. The image fills up the entire screen of the victim's computer.

The fake site alleges that the victim's Web browser has been "blocked due to the viewing and dissemination of materials forbidden by the law of Singapore".

The victim may also be led into thinking that his computer has been locked because the scam display - being mostly an image - does not allow him to click on the Windows "Start" menu, or close and open applications.

The fake site goes on to inform the victim that his Web browser will be unlocked after he pays a $1,000 fine through a credit card.

He is also told that the fine must be paid within six hours, or criminal proceedings will be initiated against him.

The victim is asked to enter his credit card details - such as his name, the card number, card expiry date and card verification value (CVV) - on the fake site to purportedly pay the fine.

The police said such websites are phishing sites in disguise that are designed to extract a victim's personal information and banking details. This could lead to monetary losses as scammers would use these details to make unauthorised purchases and transactions.

The police added that they do not have access to lock a person's desktop computer, and clarified that the official Singapore Police Force website address is www.police.gov.sg

Anyone encountering the latest fake police website is advised to use the Alt+Tab keys to try to return to the normal desktop display. They may also press Ctrl+Alt+Delete to open the computer's task manager to end any Web browser processes.

The public is also advised not to give out personal information, bank details such as online banking usernames and passwords, or one-time password codes.

The police said they have been issuing advisories on fake Singapore Police Force websites as far back as 2017.

In a scam that surfaced last November, the police said that a victim received a call from someone claiming to be from the police, saying that the victim was allegedly involved in illegal activities.

The victim was eventually directed to a website resembling the police website and tricked into sharing her banking details. She later realised that money had been transferred from her bank account without her consent.