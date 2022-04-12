Police warn of calls from scammers claiming to be bank employees

The police issued an advisory yesterday warning the public of a trend of scammers approaching victims through spoofed calls.

Victims receive unsolicited phone calls from individuals claiming to be bank employees and are told that their bank accounts have been misused and that they are under investigation for money laundering.

These calls often contain a +65 prefix, suggesting they are made from overseas.

In a typical case, the caller requests the victim's bank account login details and one-time password (OTP) under the pretext of verifying them. The call is then transferred to someone purportedly from the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) to facilitate the lodging of a police report.

The fake CAD officer then communicates with the victim on messaging platform WhatsApp and asks for his personal particulars as well as identification documents and photographs, claiming these are required for the police report.

In some cases, victims have received a picture of a letter purportedly from the Singapore Police Force, notifying them that they are under investigation.

Targeted individuals eventually realise they have been scammed when they receive notifications from their banks informing them that their contact details have been changed and unauthorised transactions have been made from their bank accounts.

The police emphasised that no local government agency will ask for personal details such as NRIC number or photos through undocumented media such as telephone calls or social messaging platforms.

Members of the public are advised to ignore unsolicited calls and the callers' instructions to surrender banking credentials to facilitate criminal investigations.

People should also not disclose their personal particulars, bank login details and OTP to anyone, including family and friends.

They should consult trusted friends or relatives before deciding whether to provide sensitive personal information, and should not be pressured to act impulsively.

They should also report any fraudulent activity in their bank accounts to the banks immediately.

Those with information related to such crimes should call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit a report at https:// www.police.gov.sg/iwitness

For scam-related advice, call the anti-scam helpline on 1800-722-6688 or visit www.scamalert.sg