Police to get new powers on Jan 1 as changes to Act kick in

In the new year, police officers will find themselves with new powers, enabling them to respond to incidents and protect more proactively.

They will be legally empowered to make a forced entry into any place in case of medical emergencies, to protect people from injury or death.

Currently, they cannot force an entry even if they hear a person in distress but believe no crime has been committed.

The new powers will also be extended to special police officers, including full-time national servicemen and volunteer special constabulary officers, who currently have powers of investigation but not proactive powers of policing.

Commercial affairs officers who investigate commercial and financial crimes will also gain more powers, allowing them to arrest people who possess stolen items.

Such officers currently have only the powers of investigation.

These changes are part of several amendments to the Police Force Act that take effect tomorrow.

The amendments were passed in Parliament on Aug 3.

Under the changes, the Act also makes explicit the existing powers of police officers to erect barriers and cordons to control human traffic, and makes it an offence to not comply with instructions from officers not to cross such barriers and cordons.

Other changes include increased penalties for motorists who evade roadblocks.

This will cover more modes of roadblock evasion apart from physically dashing through, to ensure that deterrence against such offences remains effective.

Currently, the definition of roadblock evasion covers only motorists who dash through the roadblock in a vehicle. The maximum penalty for this is a jail term of a year and a $5,000 fine.

But the new rules will see the definition expanded to other forms of evasion, including stopping before a roadblock and alighting to escape.

The maximum penalty will also be increased to a jail term of seven years and a fine of $10,000.

Changes to strengthen the Singapore Police Force's (SPF) disciplinary, administrative and human resources processes will also come into effect in the new year.

These include allowing special police officers and civilian officers employed by the SPF to join police associations.

Commenting on the changes, Singapore Management University law don Eugene Tan said the amendments are to provide more clarity on police powers and give greater assurance to the officers that they are adequately protected when carrying out their duties in good faith.

He added that the changes plug gaps in areas such as roadblocks and barriers, but they are more legalistic in nature.

"The thrust of the amendments points to the Government ensuring that (the police) are acting within statutory limits," he said.

"Overall, I see the amendments as providing the substantive assurance to all stakeholders within and without the SPF that police powers are kept relevant, properly regulated, and continue to safeguard law and order in Singapore."

The Ministry of Home Affairs said the remaining amendments to the Act will take effect at a later date, with more details to be announced separately.

These are expected to include strengthened controls over auxiliary police forces and the employment retention of regular police officers during major crises.