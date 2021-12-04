Police probing 404 suspected scammers, money mules

The police are investigating 404 suspected scammers and money mules believed to be involved in more than 1,000 cases of scams, with victims losing more than $13 million in total.

The cases mainly comprised Internet love scams, e-commerce scams, government or China official impersonation scams, investment scams, job scams, credit-for-sex scams and loan scams, said the Singapore Police Force yesterday.

The 283 men and 121 women, aged between 15 and 72, were rounded up in an operation carried out by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and seven police land divisions between Nov 19 and Thursday.

They are assisting in investigations into cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

Those found guilty of cheating may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Those convicted of money laundering may be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000, or both.

If found guilty of providing payment services without a licence, an offender may be fined up to $125,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

The police say they take a serious stance against anyone who may be involved in scams, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The police advise members of the public to avoid being an accomplice to crimes by always rejecting requests by others to use their bank accounts or mobile lines, as they will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes.

For more information on scams, visit www.scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Hotline on 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on scams may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police. gov.sg/iwitness. All information will be kept confidential.