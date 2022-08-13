Police not renewing licences for Orchard Towers nightclubs, bars

It may soon be last orders for nightclubs and bars at Orchard Towers.
The Straits Times has learnt that operators were told last month in an official notice that their public entertainment licences will not be renewed beyond May next year.
