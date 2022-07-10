Police issue contempt warning to Malaysian lawyer

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said yesterday that Malaysian lawyer Zaid Abd Malek has been served a 24-month conditional warning for contempt of court over his statements about Malaysian drug traffickers in an article.

The article, which appeared in the Malay Mail on Feb 14, 2020, had referred to statements made by Mr Zaid about the dismissal of lawsuits by the Singapore High Court that had been filed by two convicted Malaysian drug traffickers, Gobi Avedian and Datchinamurthy Kataiah, over the alleged execution methods practised by the prison authorities.

Gobi was sentenced to 15 years' jail and 10 strokes of the cane in October 2020, while Datchinamurthy's execution is being stayed because of a pending civil claim.

Mr Zaid, who made the comments in his capacity as the director of non-governmental organisation, Lawyers for Liberty, had also suggested that the Singapore courts had been unfair and ignored due process by rushing the hearing, and that the courts were "bent on dismissing the suits and proceeding to execution".

"These statements were published online and accessed by members of the public in Singapore," the SPF said in a statement.

The police's statement came two days after Mr Zaid wrote in a Facebook post about how he had been detained and interrogated by the police when he arrived in Singapore last Monday.

Mr Zaid said he made the trip to assist and provide legal advice to the family of Malaysian Kalwant Singh, who was executed at Changi Prison last Thursday after being convicted of drug trafficking.

According to his account, he was made to wait for four hours without explanation after arriving at Seletar Airport.

He was then taken to a room and served a notice ordering him to be present at the Police Cantonment Complex last Wednesday to be investigated for a possible contempt of court offence.

At the police HQ in Cantonment last Wednesday, Mr Zaid said, he was interrogated for 2½ hours and told to return later that night. He was told he had committed the offence of contempt of court, and given two conditional warnings - one directed to him and the other directed to Lawyers for Liberty.

In his Facebook post, Mr Zaid said his detention and interrogation were "acts of calculated intimidation and harassment by the Singapore authorities" because of his work and his speaking out "against the injustices involving Malaysian prisoners in Singapore's death penalty regime".

He also said the police probe had obstructed and hampered him in assisting Mr Singh's family and that he had told the police about his purpose in Singapore.

In its statement yesterday, the SPF said Mr Zaid was not in Singapore when an order was issued by the Attorney-General's Chambers on March 17, 2020, authorising the police to investigate him for alleged contempt of court.

When he arrived last Monday, two officers went to the airport to serve an order requiring his attendance for investigations.

Mr Zaid told the officers he was available for an interview last Wednesday and was allowed to leave the airport.

The police said that before the interview started last Wednesday, Mr Zaid was informed that he could ask for breaks at any point during the interview but did not do so.

The same day, the police served a 24-month conditional warning to Mr Zaid and Lawyers for Liberty in lieu of prosecution for contempt of court.