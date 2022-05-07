Police issue advisory to man for not reporting sex crime

The police have issued a written advisory to a 64-year-old man who did not report that a boy had been sexually abused in 2007.

The offender, a man who was part of a Catholic religious order, was sentenced to five years in jail on Thursday for committing unlawful sexual acts with two boys who were aged between 14 and 15 at the time the offences took place between 2005 and 2007.

The court heard that one of the victims had confided in the sector leader of the Catholic order in 2009 about the sexual abuse. The victim was asked if he wan-ted to make a police report, but he refused.

The perpetrator was then asked by his religious superior about the allegations, and he admitted to them. He was suspended and sent to the United States for a six-month therapy programme in June 2009.

No police report was made against him then.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times on whether legal action would be taken against either the sector leader or the religious superior, the police said yesterday: "Upon completion of investigations, the police, in consultation with the Attorney-General's Chambers, issued a written advisory to a 64-year-old man to remind him of his legal obligations under Section 424 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC)."

The police advised organisations and members of the public to report sexual crimes, and gave a reminder that investigations are confidential and officers are trained to manage victims sensitively and appropriately.

Section 424 of the CPC requires anyone who is aware that certain crimes have been committed or knows of a person's intention to commit such crimes to immediately inform the police unless the person has a reasonable excuse.

In an ST Forum letter in November 2020, the Ministry of Home Affairs said what constitutes a reasonable excuse depends on the facts and circumstances of each case. It added that it was reviewing if, and how, it could clarify the scope of the term, or allow for exceptions to be made.

Yesterday, a spokesman for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore said Archbishop William Goh was informed of the case only in October 2020. He succeeded Archbishop Emeritus Nicholas Chia as head of the Roman Catholic Church in Singapore in May 2013.

The spokesman said the Archbishop had followed protocol and instructed that a report be made directly to the Dicastery for Consecrated Life. This is the body in Rome, Italy, that is responsible for everything concerning religious orders.

He had also asked for the matter to be referred to the police here.

The spokesman said: "Religious orders within the Roman Catholic Church are separately constituted and are governed by their own judicial proceedings and administration of law."

He did not address why those in the religious order did not make a police report when the offences first came to light. He said some of the questions ST asked were specific to the offender and could lead to contravening the gag order.

Veteran criminal lawyer Amolat Singh said that once a crime is committed, there is a duty under the CPC to report it.

"They should not become the final filter that chooses which incident they should report because there is a duty to report to the police, who are properly equipped to get to the bottom of things, especially because it could involve other children and parents," he said of the perpetrator's superiors.

On Thursday, the offender, who was part of a Catholic religious order that established a school in Singapore, pleaded guilty to one charge of having carnal intercourse against the order of nature and one charge under the Children and Young Persons Act.

Details about the man, who is in his 60s, and his victims cannot be disclosed due to a gag order which also covers his designation, appointment and where the incidents happened.

The man committed the sex act on the first victim, whom he taught religious and moral education in lower secondary school, in 2005, and the second victim between April and December 2007.

In March 2020, he returned to Singapore to renew his missionary visa but was unable to return to his posting due to the pandemic.