Police investigating man for lodging false report after falling prey to sex scam

SINGAPORE - A 25-year-old man is being investigated for allegedly lodging a false police report to cover up for the money lost in a credit-for-sex scam.

The man claimed that he was extorted by three men after accidentally bumping into one of them. He said he was made to send serial codes of Alipay credits worth $9,200 to a specified e-mail address to compensate for the injuries, the police said on Wednesday (July 24).

Due to inconsistencies in the man's account, the police uncovered that he was actually a victim of a credit-for-sex scam.

It is believed that he received an unsolicited offer for sex services from a woman on an online dating application and was told to make a deposit of at least $9,200 worth of Alipay credits to book her services. Soon after, he realised that he was scammed as he did not get to meet the woman despite sending the serial codes.

It is believed that the man lodged the police report to account to his partner for the lost money.

Members of the public are reminded that those who lodge false reports or provide false information will face serious consequences, the police said. Anyone convicted of providing false information shall be punished with imprisonment which may extend to a year, a fine extending to $5,000, or both.

The police received 533 reports of credit-for-sex scams involving $1.5 million in 2018, an increase from the 414 cases reported, amounting to $1 million, in 2017.

Members of the public are advised to be wary when receiving friend requests from strangers on online dating or social media sites, especially when they are offering escort, massage or sexual services. Personal details, pins or serial codes should not be given out to strangers on the Internet.