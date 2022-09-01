Police investigating man for allegedly assaulting security officer at condo

The police are investigating a 45-year-old man for allegedly assaulting a security officer at a condominium in Bukit Batok on Monday morning.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted to the incident in Bukit Batok Street 41 at about 12.40am, and the man is being investigated for the offence of voluntarily causing hurt.

Security officer Afinde Mohamad, 55, said he was making the rounds with a fellow officer past midnight when a stranger attacked him after he entered the lift on the ground floor. "He scolded me but I didn't know what he was saying," said Mr Afinde, adding that the man appeared to be drunk and "not normal".

In closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage seen by ST, the man gesticulates and speaks to Mr Afinde before grabbing his head and shoving him.

As Mr Afinde attempts to fend off the blows, the attacker is seen slapping him.

Another CCTV clip shows the security officers leaving the lift when it arrives on the third floor. The attacker then exits the lift, slaps Mr Afinde, grabs him by the neck and pushes him again.

"I still feel pain in my back and head. But it's better now after taking painkillers. This is the first time I've been attacked on the job," Mr Afinde said.

By the time police arrived at the scene, the assailant had disappeared, said Union of Security Employees executive secretary Steve Tan, noting that the man is believed to be a resident. It has filed a police report against the assailant. Mr Tan said the union has handled 25 cases of abuse involving security staff so far this year, up from nine for the whole of last year.