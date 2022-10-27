Police investigating lorry driver who allegedly caused 7-hour KPE entrance closure

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating a lorry driver who allegedly caused a massive seven-hour jam at the Nicoll Highway entrance to the Kallang–Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) on Monday after several heavy metal plates fell from his vehicle.

The driver’s alleged failure to secure the metal plates is believed to be the focus of the investigation.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said it was alerted at about 4.45pm of the incident at the entrance of the KPE tunnel in the direction of the Tampines Expressway.

An LTA spokesman said Vehicle Recovery Services and Traffic Marshals who were deployed to the scene to investigate found several heavy metal plates on the slip road leading to the entrance, rendering it impassable.

She said the slip road was immediately closed and vehicles were guided out of the incident site.

“Preliminary assessment was that the metal plates could have fallen off from a lorry, and this was confirmed when the driver of the lorry subsequently returned to the incident site with lifting equipment to retrieve the metal plates.”

The spokesman added that the fallen metal plates had damaged the surface of the road, and that the LTA had to perform roadworks and resurface parts of the road.

Videos shared online showed a long line of vehicles jammed up on the slip road on Monday afternoon.

Some of the vehicles were seen going against the flow of traffic as they were being directed away from the incident site.