Police investigating case of letterboxes forced open at Jalan Bukit Ho Swee HDB

SINGAPORE - Several letterboxes at the void deck of a Housing Board block were found damaged on Friday night (July 13).

Residents of Block 10 Jalan Bukit Ho Swee View discovered letterboxes forced open and damaged when they came to retrieve their mail at night.

The Straits Times understands that some letters had been taken, and a few were found strewn on the grass patch nearby.

More than 10 letterboxes out of about 50 had visible signs of being tampered with, Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported.

In response to queries, the police said that they were alerted to a case of mischief at 10.03pm.

Police investigations are ongoing.