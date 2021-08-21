Police investigating 45 people after raids

The police are investigating 45 people after conducting raids over a week on 42 massage parlours and nine unlicensed entertainment outlets.

In a raid on an unlicensed KTV-concept outlet in Chang Charn Road, four women between the ages of 30 and 35 were arrested for working without valid work permits, while 11 people on the premises are being investigated for alleged breaches of Covid-19 measures.

A 40-year-old man has also been arrested for offences under the Public Entertainments Act and Liquor Control Act and for his suspected involvement in the management of the outlet.

A total of 17 establishments are believed to have flouted rules under various Acts, such as the Massage Establishments Act and Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

They include three outlets operating without a valid licence and one that allegedly failed to ensure all of its customers wore masks during their massage sessions.

Investigations against 29 individuals, comprising operators, masseuses and a customer, are ongoing.

The police warned that they are "consistently taking enforcement action at massage establishments and illegal KTVs to suppress vice and other illegal activities". They said in a statement: "The police have zero tolerance for irresponsible behaviour relating to the flouting of these measures, and offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law."