Police investigating 21 people for alleged gambling offences, safe distancing breaches

SINGAPORE - A police raid on a commercial unit in Bukit Batok Crescent on Monday (Aug 23) night found 11 women and 10 men purportedly gathering and gambling.

Among them are a 42-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man who were arrested for allegedly using the unit as a common gaming house, said the police on Wednesday.

The other 10 women and nine men, aged between 29 and 67, are under investigation for allegedly gaming in a common gaming house.

Gambling-related paraphernalia were seized.

The 21 individuals will also be investigated for flouting safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, which is punishable with a fine of up to $10,000 and/or imprisonment of up to six months.

Under the Common Gaming Houses Act, offenders who use a place as a common gaming house can face a fine of up to $50,000, with imprisonment of up to three years.

Those caught gaming in a common gaming house can be fined up to $5,000 and/or jailed up to six months.

"Members of the public are advised not to engage in any form of illegal gambling and to comply with the prevailing safe distancing measures," said the police.