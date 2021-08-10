Police investigating 16 people over illegal horse-betting activities

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating 16 people for their suspected involvement in illegal horse-betting activities.

This comes after officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division conducted enforcement operations in Serangoon Avenue 3 between Aug 4 and Sunday (Aug 8).

Cash amounting to more than $18,200, five mobile phones and betting paraphernalia were seized during the operations.

The police arrested three men and a woman, aged between 68 and 80, for their suspected involvement as bookmakers. Another 12 men, who are between 61 and 80 years old, are being investigated for betting with bookmakers.

Under the Betting Act, any person who bets with a bookmaker can be fined up to $5,000, imprisoned for up to six months, or both.

Any person who is found guilty of bookmaking will be fined between $20,000 and $200,000, and imprisoned for a term not exceeding five years.

The police said that they take a serious view against all forms of illegal betting activities.

"The police will continue to take tough enforcement action and prosecute those involved, in accordance with the law. Members of the public are advised to steer clear of all forms of illegal gambling activities."