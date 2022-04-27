Police doing more to protect vulnerable crime victims

The police will be doing more to protect the vulnerable, including taking a more victim-centric approach in their management of victims of sexual crimes and family violence, as well as persons with suicidal tendencies.

In a statement yesterday, the police said that even though their mission is to prevent, deter and detect crime, they are also aware that the factors driving criminal behaviour are multifaceted and require intervention beyond just law enforcement.

Signalling the new approach, the theme for this year's Police Workplan Seminar yesterday was "Policing with a heart, impacting lives with our partners" - a clear departure from previous years when the annual event focused on technology enhancements and new weapons.

In a pre-recorded speech at yesterday's seminar, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam noted that sexual crimes have been on the rise, and the police will also be doing more to deal with family violence.

The number of family violence cases investigated by the Ministry of Social and Family Development rose by 13 per cent, from about 1,310 cases in 2019 to 1,480 in 2020.

To support these vulnerable victims, the police will work with social service agencies, said Mr Shanmugam, who also recognised that offenders may face difficult circumstances and socio-economic problems that contribute to their behaviour.

Such partnerships will help the police intervene earlier and ensure that the most appropriate help is available to all parties affected by an act of crime.

Partnerships are one of the three key initiatives that the police will be embarking on to protect the vulnerable, said Mr Shanmugam.

Police officers will be trained to identify vulnerable victims, and resources will be reorganised to tackle new crime trends.

Since March last year, the police have partnered the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) to pilot a crisis response team that will provide care and support to persons with suicidal tendencies.

In 2020, Singapore reported 452 suicides, a 13 per cent increase compared with the 400 cases in 2019. This is the highest number since 2012.

When the police are alerted to a case of attempted suicide, they will call a dedicated hotline that will connect them with IMH staff. Psychiatric nurses will then assess the person's mental health and suicide risk to determine how the case will be managed.

To date, the crisis response team has received more than 2,000 calls. The vast majority of such cases are immediately taken to IMH for further assessment due to reasons such as suicide risk.

Other interventions the nurses may recommend include working with caregivers on a safety plan if the person has calmed down, and referring them to community resources such as family service centres for support.

Dr Jared Ng, a senior consultant at IMH and chief of its department of emergency and crisis care, said: "We look at whether the person has drug abuse, alcohol abuse, loneliness, social isolation, a history of suicide attempts. Protective factors usually (include) the presence of family members (and) emotional support."

Training is another big component the police will be focusing on as the Sexual Crime and Family Violence Command will be set up by next year, together with the formation of a dedicated Family Violence Team, to provide victims of sexual crimes and family violence with more support.

Mr Shanmugam said: "Police officers will undergo family violence sensitivity training to recognise signs of family violence and better support abuse victims."

Victims of sexual crime will soon also have more privacy and convenience when they undergo forensic medical examinations and interviews after lodging a report - including a dedicated victim care area equipped with interview rooms and private rooms for victims to rest in.

The redesigned centre is targeted for roll-out by the first half of next year.

SEE THE BIG STORY